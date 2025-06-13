Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Fine rice for midday meals introduced
Rajamahendravaram: Meals cooked with fine rice (sanna biyyam) have being served in all government and aided schools under ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day...
Rajamahendravaram: Meals cooked with fine rice (sanna biyyam) have being served in all government and aided schools under ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme from the very first day of the new academic year, according to East Godavari District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao.
He informed that the state government has taken this inspiring step to ensure better health and nutrition, and to enhance student attendance. The scheme is being implemented in government, municipal, aided, and other affiliated schools from June 12. High-quality fine rice has already been supplied to all eligible schools for use in mid-day meals, DSEO added.
He said that the supply and distribution system has been streamlined under the supervision of the District Collector. The Civil Supplies Corporation has taken responsibility for storing and distributing quality fine rice. To further enhance the scheme, the government plans to gather feedback from students, parents, and teachers and make improvements accordingly.