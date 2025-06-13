Fine rice for midday meals introduced

Rajamahendravaram: Meals cooked with fine rice (sanna biyyam) have being served in all government and aided schools under ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme from the very first day of the new academic year, according to East Godavari District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao.

He informed that the state government has taken this inspiring step to ensure better health and nutrition, and to enhance student attendance. The scheme is being implemented in government, municipal, aided, and other affiliated schools from June 12. High-quality fine rice has already been supplied to all eligible schools for use in mid-day meals, DSEO added.

He said that the supply and distribution system has been streamlined under the supervision of the District Collector. The Civil Supplies Corporation has taken responsibility for storing and distributing quality fine rice. To further enhance the scheme, the government plans to gather feedback from students, parents, and teachers and make improvements accordingly.