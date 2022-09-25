Fire breaks out at a private hospital in Renigunta, two critical

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Renigunta of Tirupati district where a doctor's son and daughter fell seriously ill in this accident. Firefighters are trying to save the doctor who was caught in the fire.



Going into the details, Dr. Ravi Shankar Reddy is running a hospital named Karti Keya in the Bhagat Singh Colony of the town. His family resides on the top floor of the hospital-run building. A fire broke out on the floor where the doctor's family resided on Sunday morning. The locals noticed and immediately brought out Ravi Shankar Reddy's wife and aunt along with his son Bharat (12) and daughter Kartika (15).

As the children fell seriously ill, they were taken to the hospital in the 108 vehicles for treatment whose condition is said to be critical. On the other hand, the whereabouts of Ravi Shankar Reddy, who is in the same building, is not available, the locals said. Upon receiving the information, the Tirupati fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. As there were no patients in the hospital, a major accident was averted.