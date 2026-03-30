Fire breaks out at a scrap shop

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out on Sunday at a scrap shop located near Town Kotha Road opposite the entrance to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

The flames erupted all of a sudden in the shop due to an electrical short circuit. Upon noticing the fire, the staff at the premises ran out to safety and alerted the fire department.

Arriving at the spot, firefighting personnel worked tirelessly for approximately three hours to bring the flames under control, utilising over 20 fire engines.

The shop owner stated that the fire resulted in property damage estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. Upon learning of the incident, Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA, Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav visited the site and enquired about the causes behind the accident.

He assured the locals that preventive measures would be taken to ensure that no such accidents recur in the future. Also, he mentioned that steps would be taken to ensure that warehouses and godowns of this nature are not permitted to operate in residential areas. A probe has been launched and police are investigating the case.