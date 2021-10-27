Fire cracker shops not allowed in crowded areas

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Ilakkiya appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali on November 4 in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incidents in the city.



She instructed the officials to permit the sale of firecrackers only in isolated areas and not in crowded places. She directed them to accord permission to those who carry out their business of selling firecrackers in peaceful undisrupted areas. The Sub-Collector also told them not permit child labour in carrying out the business. There should be a gap of three metres between one shop and another shop. She said that necessary steps should be taken for prevention of any untoward incidents due to fire crackers.

She wanted the officials concerned to prepare a feasibility report and submit it to her at the earliest. After following the instructions, they can accord permission to the vendors. She warned that if permission is given exceeding the number of shops stern action would be taken besides seising all shops.

She wanted the vendors to follow and abide by the instructions of the officials concerned. She directed the officials of all divisions to identify vacant sites for sale of Diwali crackers. She said that temporary licenses would be issued only for applications recommended by the zonal level committee. She directed the vendors at Diwali outlets to abide by the Covid-19 rules and maintain physical distance at every shop, wear masks properly and use sanitizers.