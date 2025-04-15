Fire Service Week to create awareness among people

Vijayawada: Director of Fire Services D Murali Mohan emphasised that Fire Service Week would be utilised to raise public awareness, not just during disasters but to be proactive.

Inaugurating the Fire Service Week celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department at the state office here on Monday, Murali Mohan said that awareness programmes on fire prevention measures will be conducted in schools, colleges, apartments, hospitals, and other public places.

The Fire Services Department is always vigilant in disaster relief and crisis management, said Murali Mohan.

Earlier, the officials and staff paid heartfelt tributes to SH Ravikant Mandal from Bihar, who was martyred in the line of duty. Subsequently, on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, floral tributes were offered to his portrait.

Over the past year, the department responded to 892 rescue calls and 14,223 fire calls, saving 1,055 lives and preventing property damage worth Rs 935.26 crore. Last year, in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada, the department cleaned 74,000 houses and 325 kilometres of roads covered in mud and silt.

He also said that personnel with salary accounts at the Bank of Baroda who lose their lives in the line of duty receive Rs 1 crore as compensation, while those who pass away due to other reasons receive Rs 15 lakh.

Later, D Murali Mohan flagged off a rally of fire service vehicles.

ADFS’ T Uday Kumar, G Srinivas, R Gnanasundaram, DFO AV Shankar Rao, ADFO K Vinay, SFOs, firemen, and other staff also participated.