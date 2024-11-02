Fireworks explosion: Minister kolusu visits kin of deceased

Eluru: Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy visited the family of the deceased in the Eluru fireworks explosion.

On Friday, family members of Durgesi Sudhakar of Maruti Nagar were visited by Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MLA Badeti Radha Krishnaiah (Chanti), Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, local leaders SR Peddababu and Boddani Srinivas.

On the day of Diwali festival, Durgesi Sudhakar, died in the explosion of firecrackers at Gouramma Gudi area in Eluru. The Minister handed over Rs 15,000 to the family members for funeral expenses.

The officials were ordered to ensure that the ex-gratia due from the government is delivered to them quickly. The Minister assured that one of the family members of Durgesi Sudhakar will be given an outsourcing job.

Later, Minister Parthasarathy, who visited the injured receiving treatment at the Eluru Government Hospital, enquired about their health condition and asked the hospital superintendent about the treatment they were receiving. He also ordered the hospital staff to provide better treatment to them. Later, the Minister told the media that this tragedy is heartbreaking and very painful. The family of the deceased will be given two lakh rupees on behalf of the municipal corporation and one lakh rupees on behalf of the TDP.

The government will take steps to ensure that each of the injured get Rs 20,000. Parthasarathy suggested that the police department and the fire department should take appropriate measures to create awareness among the people to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

They were accompanied by Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambarish, tahsildar GV Seshagiri and others.