First caesarean delivery performed at CHC

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy congratulated the medical team at the Community Health Centre in Kondapi for successfully performing the first-ever caesarean delivery.

Songa Gowthami from Gurrappadiya village in Kondapi mandal was admitted to the CHC with labour pains on Thursday. When the expected normal delivery became complicated, doctors performed a caesarean section. Both mother and baby are reported to be in safe condition.

In a note released on Friday, the Minister praised gynaecologist Dr K Nagamani, Dr Geetha, Dr Nikhil, Dr Varun Tej, and the entire CHC staff for their efforts. He noted that this was the first caesarean delivery performed at the CHC in Kondapi, calling it a testament to the quality healthcare services being provided. Dr Swamy emphasised that the coalition government was prioritising healthcare for the poor by equipping government hospitals with necessary equipment and facilities. He stated that quality medical services were being provided to ensure that poor people don’t face financial hardship for healthcare.

The Minister highlighted that creating a healthy Andhra Pradesh is Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, and the government is working accordingly to achieve this goal through improved healthcare infrastructure and services.