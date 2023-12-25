First Graduation Day celebrated at VIT

Bhimavaram: Director and Principal Dr Dasika Suryanarayana of Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) said that Dr BV Raju Foundation and Vishnu Education Society jointly celebrated the first graduation day of the Institute on Sunday.

Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society Ravichandran Rajagopal was the chief guest. He presented degree certificates to 775 B Tech students of 2019-23 batch and 22 M Tech students of 2021-23 batch and medals to academic toppers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Alumni Association met in the United States of America recently and received incredible response.

He said that the role of the Alumni is very important in the development of a college. He said that Vishnu Educational Society signed an MoU with noted universities like Penn State University, Binghamton University to give opportunities to Vishnu students to study in America and Canada.

He suggested students to utilise this opportunity. He asked the students to think about start-ups first to become successful entrepreneurs. The students were advised that industrial development is going on at a fast pace and they should grab the opportunities and grow up to be successful entrepreneurs.

Principal Dr Suryanarayana said that their college stood third in placements in the state. The students of this batch achieved more than 90 per cent placements and congratulated them for their achievement.

He suggested the placed students to give references in their field and help them in job creation to junior students. The students were advised not to be satisfied with their current job but to develop their knowledge from time to time to get jobs with higher packages.

A total of 797 graduates, more than a thousand parents, College Vice-Principal Prof K Srinivas, the Deans, the Heads of various Departments, Controller of Exams, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.