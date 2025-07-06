‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ receives overwhelming public response: Payyavula

Anantapur: State Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav participated in the “First Step Towards Good Governance” programme held in Donekal village, Vidapanakal mandal of Uravakonda constituency on Saturday.

The Minister received a grand welcome from locals, supporters, and villagers who turned out in large numbers.

As part of the initiative, he visited homes to explain the welfare and development programmes implemented by the coalition government. He personally inquired about the benefits received by each family, patiently listening to their concerns and feedback. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that as part of the programme, ministers and MLAs across all 175 constituencies are going door-to-door to directly interact with the people. He noted that the initiative is instilling confidence and peace, replacing the fear and unrest experienced during the previous five years.

He highlighted a drinking water issue in Donekal village, where pipelines had not been laid due to negligence. He instructed officials to prepare a special project report to resolve the issue permanently within 10–15 days.

Keshav pointed out the stark difference between the current and previous governments, noting that under the previous regime, 220 people received Amma Vodi benefits, while under the current government, 430 beneficiaries are receiving support through the Talliki Vandanam scheme. He also emphasized that pensions were increased by Rs1,000, and farmers are being supported under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to both welfare and development, highlighting the completion of a national highway road and fast-tracking the Handri-Neeva project within 100 days. He assured that wherever there is suffering, struggle, or need, the government will respond swiftly.

Several coalition leaders and local representatives also participated in

the programme.