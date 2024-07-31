First-time MLA Nanaji wins with a huge majority

Rajamahendravaram: Pantham Venkateswara Rao, popularly known as Nanaji, has made history by winning the Kakinada Rural Assembly seat with a record-breaking majority of 72,040 votes, marking his first term as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Nanaji’s victory is particularly significant given the diverse voter base in Kakinada Rural, which includes Kapus and Settibalija communities. Achieving such a decisive win in this constituency is considered a remarkable feat.

The Pantham family has long been influential in the East Godavari district. Nanaji’s political journey began with the Congress party, where he followed the late Jakkampudi Rammohana Rao, a former minister and DCC president.

Nanaji later served as the president of the District Congress Committee (DCC). In 2019, he joined the Jana Sena party and contested from the Kakinada Rural seat but lost, securing 40000 votes. Despite this setback, Nanaji continued to engage with the people and worked diligently to strengthen the Jana Sena.

Known for his accessibility and grassroots approach, Nanaji has earned a reputation as a dedicated leader. His campaign was bolstered by the alliance between the TDP, Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the positive impact of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s candidature in nearby Pithapuram.

Nanaji’s campaign focused on improving infrastructure and enhancing administrative services in the constituency. His win reflects the strong support and positive sentiment generated during the elections.