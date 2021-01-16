First tunnel of Veligonda project completed after 12 years

Markapuram: The 18-km long first tunnel of Poola Saubbaiah Veligonda irrigation project work, which took nearly 12 years, was completed on Friday.

After Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) was allotted the work in November, 2019, it was taken as prestigious to complete the work and finished the last three and a half km work in less than two years.

It may be recalled that the then chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the tunnel work way back in 2008. The largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) was used for the excavation of the tunnel.

The 36-km long conveyor belt which is the longest in Asia was used for excavation of the tunnel, says the MEIL in a statement here on Friday. Meanwhile, the work on the second tunnel was also expedited.