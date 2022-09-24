Fishermen stage protest at container terminal over pending promises in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Tense situation prevailed for some time as fishermen in large number staged a protest at the main gate of container terminal here on Saturday for keeping assurances pending. They expressed their resent by stopping ships with 25 fishing boats at port entry points.

Fishermen demanded that the authorities should fulfil the promise made to them 15 years ago. Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) had promised houses and jobs to fishermen families for giving their lands to the VCTPL. But none of the promises were fulfilled, they said and pointed out that only Rs 25,000 out of Rs 1 lakh compensation was paid to each fisherman.

Heavy police personnel were deployed under the supervision of Additional DCP Sravan Kumar in the wake of stir. Fishermen also prevented staff at terminal main gate. According to police, officials are holding talks with leaders of the Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham.