Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ flagged off

Kurnool: As part of the Fit India initiative, the “Sundays on Cycle” programme was formally launched in Kurnool city on Sunday.

Additional SP (Administration) Hussain Peera flagged off the event near the historic Konda Reddy Buruju, following the directions of District SP Vikrant Patil.

The programme is being organised every Sunday to promote fitness, reduce vehicular pollution, and encourage a healthy lifestyle among both police personnel and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP Hussain Peera stated that the objective of the programme is to make cycling a weekly habit for citizens and police officers.

“Regular physical exercise strengthens the body and benefits not just the individual but the entire family. Cycling also plays a crucial role in reducing vehicle emissions and supporting environmental sustainability,” he said.

He further added that in the modern lifestyle, people have become dependent on two-wheelers and cars, while cycling offers both health benefits and eco-friendly mobility.

The inaugural rally commenced from the Kurnool District Police Office gate at Konda Reddy Buruju, passed through Old Control Room and Kids World, continued to Raj Vihar, and concluded back at the police office. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth, and several police officials.

Officials stated that the initiative would continue every Sunday, aiming to build awareness on physical fitness, health, and environmental conservation.