Five aspirants for cabinet berths in undivided Anantapur

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: As many as five aspirants - Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and Dharmavaram BJP MLA Sathya Kumar Yadav – are in the race for a berth in AP Cabinet from undivided Anantapur district.

Under BC quota, minister post is guaranteed to senior TDP leader, ex-Minister and TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivas. Under Kamma quota, there are three aspirants, Balakrishna, Payyavula Keshav and Paritala Sunitha.

Among community aspirants, Payyavula Keshav stands a fair chance to become a Minister. Though Paritala Sunitha is a former Minister, if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants to give chance to another senior leader, then Payyavula would fit the bill.

Coming to Dharmavaram constituency, under BJP quota as per the election alliance, Sathya Kumar Yadav will be considered for cabinet berth as he happens to be a senior BJP leader with vast experience in central party affairs. He also happens to be a BC leader. So, as an exception, the district is likely to get three ministerial positions in Naidu cabinet.

If Balakrishna is considered for a cabinet berth, he may get it but not under any quota, but for being a privileged member of Naidu family. So Balakrishna also could be an exception.