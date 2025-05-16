Live
Five children drowned to death in a pond in Kadapa
In a tragic incident in Mallepalli village, five children who had gone swimming in a local pond during their holiday visit to their grandmother's house in Kadapa have drowned. The group of children, who went for a swim at approximately 3 pm, raised concerns among family members when they failed to return home by evening on Thursday.
Search efforts commenced when their clothes and slippers were discovered on the bank of the pond. Villagers quickly gathered at the scene and alerted the police. Authorities arrived and initiated a search operation, deploying divers to scour the waters for the missing children.
Despite ongoing efforts throughout the night by police, fire personnel, and divers, the children's whereabouts remained unknown until they were ultimately discovered deceased in a single location within the pond.
The community is in mourning following this devastating incident, as the loss of young lives has left a deep impact on the village.