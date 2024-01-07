Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam

The decision to dismiss these employees came after JCM Naveen of Srikakulam district expressed his anger against them for neglecting the farmers while buying grain from them. The five employees were working as data entry operators in different villages, including Peddalamba, Chodavaram, Palavalasa, and Kondavalasa.



Their negligence in performing their duties at the farmers' insurance centers caused distress to the farmers. The employees failed to uphold their responsibility of accurately entering the data and ensuring a fair transaction between the farmers and the grain buyers. As a result, JCM Naveen took strict action against them and dismissed them from their positions.

This decision sends a strong message that negligence and mistreatment towards farmers will not be tolerated. It serves as a reminder to all government officials and employees to fulfill their duties with honesty and integrity, especially when it comes to dealing