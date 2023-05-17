Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Palanadu

A fatal road accident took place at Kozhugula of Dhagepalli mandal in Palanadu district where a lorry hit an auto carrying labourers from Narasapuram in Damaracharla mandal to Pulipadu in Gurazala mandal.

In this incident, as many as five people died on the spot and seven others were injured.

The injured were shifted to Gurajala Hospital in 108 vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Manjula (25), Padma (27), Sakri (35), Soni and Kavitha (30) from Narasapur in Damarlacharla Mandal.