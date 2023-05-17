  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Palanadu

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

A fatal road accident took place at Kozhugula of Dhagepalli mandal in Palanadu where a lorry hit an auto carrying labourers from Narasapuram in Damaracharla mandal to Pulipadu in Gurazala mandal.

A fatal road accident took place at Kozhugula of Dhagepalli mandal in Palanadu district where a lorry hit an auto carrying labourers from Narasapuram in Damaracharla mandal to Pulipadu in Gurazala mandal.

In this incident, as many as five people died on the spot and seven others were injured.

The injured were shifted to Gurajala Hospital in 108 vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Manjula (25), Padma (27), Sakri (35), Soni and Kavitha (30) from Narasapur in Damarlacharla Mandal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X