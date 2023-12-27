  • Menu
Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

A road accident took place at Visakha Kommadi cross road on Wednesday morning where five vehicles collided with each other due to fog. However, no...

A road accident took place at Visakha Kommadi cross road on Wednesday morning where five vehicles collided with each other due to fog. However, no casualties reported in the accident.

The accident took place when a private bus, a tanker and three cars collided due to the foggy conditions. However, everyone breathed a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life in this incident.

Due to this accident, heavy vehicles wete stopped at Kommadi cross road resulting in traffic jam. Police arrived at the spot and cleared the traffic.

X