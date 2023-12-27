Live
- Veerlapalli seeks expenditure report for Rs 50 crore fund
- Cong will release proof of BRS’ loot soon: Komatireddy
- Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam
- FIR filed against BJP MP Pratap Simha for calling CM Siddaramaiah 'sluggish'
- Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple
- AP Congress leaders to attend AICC meeting to discuss on party prospectus in the state
- CPI 99th Formation Day: Call to end Modi regime
- Strive for success of Praja Palana, Ministers tell officials
- Covid ward spruced up as Karimnagar reports 2 cases
- Israel Embassy security scare: Two suspects zeroed down, Delhi’s Chabad House fortified
Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam
A road accident took place at Visakha Kommadi cross road on Wednesday morning where five vehicles collided with each other due to fog. However, no casualties reported in the accident.
The accident took place when a private bus, a tanker and three cars collided due to the foggy conditions. However, everyone breathed a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life in this incident.
Due to this accident, heavy vehicles wete stopped at Kommadi cross road resulting in traffic jam. Police arrived at the spot and cleared the traffic.
