Flag March conducted with Central armed forces in Badvel

Under the orders of YSR Kadapa District SP Shri Siddharth Kaushal IPS, the police recently conducted a flag march with central armed forces in Badvel Mandal to ensure a peaceful environment for the upcoming general elections. The main aim of this initiative was to alleviate any fears and encourage the residents to freely exercise their constitutional right to vote.





Led by Badvel Rural Inspector B.V. Wickramasimha and Badvel Rural PS SI Ravi Kumar, along with their staff and CAPF personnel, the flag march took place in various villages including Thiruvengalapuram, Abusaheb Peta, Uppativari Palle, Puttaya Palle, Godigunuru, Rajupalem, and Bayanapalle. Additionally, a barossa was organized to educate the locals about the importance of voting and to create awareness about the need for a peaceful election process.



The police and central armed forces also conducted an awareness rally to encourage the residents to take necessary steps to ensure a peaceful voting experience. With the commitment of the police to maintain law and order during the elections, the residents of Badwel Mandal can rest assured that their right to vote will be protected in a safe and secure environment.

