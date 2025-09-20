Flash mobs to promote Suryalanka Beach Fest

Vijayawada: Aspart of the upcoming Suryalanka Beach Festival and World Tourism Day celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced a series of flash mobs across the state from September 20 to 25. The theme for this year’s events is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.’ The initiative, designed in collaboration with universities, aims to not only spread awareness about responsible tourism but also provide a vibrant platform for youth to showcase their talent while highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s cultural richness.

Flash mobs will be staged at high-footfall areas in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Hyderabad, and Suryalanka, creating excitement among the youth and the public. APTDC confirmed that SRM University, KL University, and Acharya Nagarjuna University have already signed up to participate, while several other universities are expected to confirm shortly. APTDC said that students participating in the flash mobs will be felicitated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

The Suryalanka Beach Festival, scheduled for September 26–28 in Bapatla district, promises a wide range of attractions, including water sports, beachside games, houseboat rides, cashew orchard visits, backwater explorations, cultural performances, celebrity concerts, seafood delicacies, and the local favorite ‘taati kallu’ (palm wine). APTDC noted that the festival will attract visitors not only from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also from several other states. As part of the state’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047, these youth-led activities aim to foster sustainable tourism development while strengthening local communities.

University organisers interested in participating in the flash mobs have been asked to send their details to [email protected]