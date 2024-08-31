Live
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
- Be part of ‘Haritha Yagna’ towards Green Andhra: Collector Venkateswar
Flood alert sounded as Prakasam Barrage receives steady inflows
2,92,000 cusecs of floodwater released downstream from Nagarjuna Sagar
Guntur: In the backdrop of heavy inflows into Prakasam barrage, Guntur district administration sounded a flood alert.
District administration informed that Prakasam Barrage is likely to get 3.35 lakh cusecs of inflows from the upstream of the project. District Collector S Nagalakshmi informed that 2,92,000 cusecs of floodwater was released from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project.
The floodwater will be released downstream. She called upon the people living in low-lying areas in the mandals of Thullur, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Kollipara to be vigilant.
