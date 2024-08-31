Flood alert sounded as Prakasam Barrage receives steady inflows

Guntur: In the backdrop of heavy inflows into Prakasam barrage, Guntur district administration sounded a flood alert.

District administration informed that Prakasam Barrage is likely to get 3.35 lakh cusecs of inflows from the upstream of the project. District Collector S Nagalakshmi informed that 2,92,000 cusecs of floodwater was released from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

The floodwater will be released downstream. She called upon the people living in low-lying areas in the mandals of Thullur, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Kollipara to be vigilant.