Flood alert sounded in Guntur

Guntur: District administration sounded flood alert in the backdrop of increase of heavy inflows from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar.

District collector Vivek Yadav directed the revenue officials to be alert in the backdrop of heavy floodwater discharge from the reservoir and shift the families residing in the low-lying areas in the riverbed mandals. He instructed the officials to shift the families residing in the low-lying areas to the safer places and take all the precautionary measures to avoid loss to life and property.

He said that about 5-lakh cusecs of floodwater will be released from Nagarjunasagar from Sunday midnight. The flood water will reach Pulichintala Project from where water will be released to the downstream Prakasam barrage. He said, riverbed mandals like Dachepalli, Gurazala, Pidiguralla, Rentachintala, Machavaram, Achampet, Bellamkonda, Amaravati, Tulluru,Tadepalli, Duggirala, Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu and Repalle may face flood threat.

He alerted revenue officials and disaster teams and instructed the officials to shift the families residing in low-lying areas to the safer places and take steps to avoid untoward incidents. He instructed the Irrigation department officials to step up vigilance on the river bunds and canal bunds to check breach of river and canal bunds.

He requested the fishermen not to venture into the sea and directed the officials to keep sufficient stocks of rice and essential commodities. He instructed the Fisheries department officials to keep boats ready to shift the people residing in the low-lying to the safer places. He directed the RDOs to chalk-out an action plan to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that they have set up control rooms at Guntur, Gurazala, Tenali. Joint collector P Prasanti, Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Babu Rao, NS canals SE Ganga Raju were among those participated in the teleconference.