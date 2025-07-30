Flood flow continues to Srisailam reservoir, eight gates lifted

The Srisailam reservoir continues to receive a steady inflow of floodwaters, with current contributions amounting to 289,670 cusecs from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects. As a result, the reservoir is currently discharging 302,478 cusecs of water towards Nagarjunasagar.

Water is being released through eight spillway gates, which account for 216,520 cusecs of the total outflow. Additional releases include 20,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 30,643 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The full reservoir level stands at 885 feet; however, the water level currently measures 882.80 feet. The Srisailam project has a total storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, with the current storage level at 203.42 TMC. As the situation continues to evolve, authorities are closely monitoring water levels and releases.