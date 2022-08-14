Flood flow to Srisailam continues, ten gates lifted

Amid heavy rains, the flood flow continues to Srisailam reservoir and the water is being released downstream by raising tem gates of the reservoir.

While 3,63,157 cusecs of water is coming to the reservoir from Jurala and Sunkesula, 3,76,670 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar through the spillway. The water level of Srisailam reservoir has touched 884.4 feet out of total 885.80 feet.

The full water storage of Srisailam reservoir is 215.8 TMC and the present water storage is 212.43 TMC. The authorities are continuing to generate electricity in the right and left hydropower stations and 62,277 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar through power generation.