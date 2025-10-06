Flood inflows at Prakasam Barrage recede

Vijayawada: Flood inflows to the Prakasam Barrage from upstream projects have been gradually receding, officials said. As of 7 pm on Sunday, the barrage received approximately 2 lakh cusecs of floodwater. In response, the Water Resources Department released 1,82,175 cusecs into the sea by opening the barrage gates. In addition, 18,482 cusecs of water were diverted into the Krishna Eastern and Western Canals, as well as the Guntur Channel, to support irrigation and other local needs. The reduction in flood inflows was attributed to decreased releases from Pulichintala, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Srisailam projects, resulting in the current realised flood at the barrage being around 2 lakh cusecs.

Despite the decrease, authorities have urged vigilance due to heavy rainfall upstream, which could potentially increase inflows. The Water Resources Department has issued alerts to districts including Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu, advising officials to monitor water levels closely and be prepared for any sudden surge.

Officials said that all necessary measures are in place to manage the barrage gates efficiently and ensure safe discharge of floodwaters into the sea. Farmers and local residents along the Krishna river basin have been advised to remain cautious and avoid low-lying areas near the river until the situation stabilises.

The department emphasised that while the flood inflows are currently on a declining trend, continuous monitoring and timely action are crucial to prevent damage to life and property in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, heavy rain lashed Vijayawada, inundating several low-lying areas. Many parts of the city, including Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Gunadala, Benz Circle, Low Bridge, Ramavarappadu Ring, Padavalarevu, and other neighbourhoods, were submerged. As a result, commuters faced severe difficulties in reaching their homes due to waterlogged roads and disrupted traffic.