Flood-like situation in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): The colour of Godavari has changed due to floodwater. Owing to the heavy rains in the upstream states Telangana and Maharashtra, floodwaters are reaching Godavari.

Around 175 gates were raised by 0.2 metre from Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram from Friday evening and about 56,000 cusecs of water is being released into the sea. The water level at Dowleswaram barrage reached 10.96 feet on Saturday. A total of 7,810 cusecs of water is released to central, eastern and western deltas for Kharif irrigation needs. The officials of the water resources department predicted that floodwater might reach Godavari within few days due to which water level is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, an average rainfall of 21.8 mm was recorded in the district till Saturday morning. Seethanagaram recorded the highest rainfall of 39.4 mm and Peravali recorded the lowest rainfall of 3 mm.