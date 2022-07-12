Flood situation grim in ASR, EG dists

Rampachodavaram (ASR District) / Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): All the 44 villages of Devipatnam mandal were affected by floodwater, besides making life difficult for people in many other areas of the two districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and East Godavari.

The people of 40 villages have already moved to resettlement areas. Now, people of the remaining villages were also forcibly moved to the hills and other areas for the protection from floods.

Flood water entered Gonduru village and Posamma Gandi temple in the village was totally submerged including gopuram.

Rampachodavaram Circle Inspector Suresh Babu and Devipatnam SI KV Nagarjuna toured in a boat and supervised the relief operation in the wake of Devipatnam mandal being trapped in flood waters.

Water level of Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 53.40 feet at 6 pm on Monday. According to CWC officials, the water level may reach another 1 or 2 feet and then starts receding. The water level in Godavari and Sabari confluence area was recorded as 37 feet on Monday evening.

The Officials issued third warning with flood level crossing 53 feet in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Monday evening.

At Dowleswaram SAC barrage, gaze level reached 10 feet by 7 pm. If it reaches 11.75 feet, first warning will be issued here.

People in 15 villages out of 21 gram panchayats in Yetapaka mandal of Alluri district were trapped in water. As the situation was that official machinery cannot reach, local village and mandal level people's representatives are trying to move people to safe places in autos and other vehicles.

Police rescued around 400 cattle after three hours of hard work by traveling on a small boat in rain and floods of Godavari in Kunavaram mandal. About 400 cows belonging to the villagers of Sabari Kothagudem in Kondrajupeta Panchayat got stuck in mango grove during night. In the meantime, flood has surrounded the area. SI Venkatesh and other staff, with the help of sarpanch Lakshmi and villagers, shifted them to safe places.

In VR Puram mandal, SI Gopalakrishna and villagers evacuated people and their belongings from flood-affected areas to safer areas. People of various villages were moved to safer areas due to blockage of Tudhigudem road.

It has been raining incessantly for 72 hours in some places in Alluri district. Floodwater is flowing on Kollipaka main road in Kunavaram mandal. The water flowing on the causeway of Kunavaram Kondraju Peta affected traffic in 10 villages.

Due to floodwater overflowing on Sokuleru bridge in Chinturu mandal, traffic was suspended in 40 villages. As many as 15 villages have become inaccessible due to stagnation of floodwater on Chintarevu Palli village main road in VR Puram mandal.

Due to continuous heavy rains for two days, roads and temporary bridges were damaged in several villages.