Flood waters recede in Krishna river

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Commissioner K. Kannababu on Saturday said the floodwaters in Krishna river have receded. However, people living along the Krishna river need to be wary, especially in Krishna and Guntur districts.

After the 16th gate of the Pulichintala Project broke down on early Thursday when the floodgates were being opened the entire area saw heavy deluge. The hydraulic girder broke while the gates were being lifted around 3.30 a.m.

"First level danger alert at Prakasam barrage has been withdrawn," Kannababu said on Saturday. He said the current floodwaters outflow stands at 2.6 lakh cusec while at Pulichintala Project it is 84,780 cusec.

Nearly six lakh cusec of flood waters have been released from the river into the sea.

However, Kannababu advised people to stay cautious until the flood recedes completely.

People are cautioned to avoid travel in the river on boats, motor boats and steamers, including refraining from swimming, taking baths, fishing or letting cattle, sheep or goats into the river.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is working towards installing a stop lock gate.