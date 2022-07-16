Flood woes of people persist in Konaseema

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Unprecedented floods are ravaging the green fertile Konaseema district with 12 mandals in Amalapuram and six mandals in Ramachandrapuram totally submerged in the floods. The entire Konaseema will get washed away leaving no trace of dry lands if flood level reaches 24 ft at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

According to officials, water level touched 18.50 ft at Dowleswaram and discharge was 20.37 lakh cusecs.

River Godavari is in a perilous state and its tributaries - Vasishta, Vainateya, Gowthami and Vridha Gowthami - are overflowing.

Road connectivity in most of the mandals like P Gannavaram, Ravulapalem, Ayinavilli, Sakhinetipalli, Razolu, I Polavaram and Mamidikuduru in Konaseema area was totally damaged and the entire traffic came to a standstill. In certain areas in the district, power supply was cut off and, in some areas, electrical poles were bent and wires were touching water.

Thanelanka-Gurajapu road was submerged near Gurajapulanaka. Apapanapali – Pedapatnam causeway in Mamidikuduru mandal, Veeravaolli Palem – Ainavilli lanka causeway in Ainavilli mandal and Gantipedapudi causeway in P Gannavaram mandal were submerged.

Paddy, banana, brinjal, drumstick and vegetable crops were submerged in Pogakulanka, Pallegudem in Kesanakurru, Tanelanka, Gedellanka and Chintavanirevu. Floodwater was reaching low-lying areas from Sakhinetipalli locks.

According to sources, paddy nurseries and horticulture crops like papaya, banana and vegetable crops were fully damaged in 500 hectares causing immense financial loss to farmers. Its learnt that aqua culture was also adversely affected as it was submerged in floodwater.

The people at relief camps were complaining that there is no supply of food and medicines and suffering with intolerable mosquito menace.

District Fisheries department Joint Director Shaik Lal Mohammad said aqua farming was cultivated in 23,000 acres in the district and they haven't received any report about aquaculture damage till now. He informed that 15,000 people have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in the district.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Y Ananda Kumari said paddy nurseries in 200 hectares in 115 villages of 16 mandals were inundated. Paddy nurseries in Razole, P Gannavaram, Sakhinetipalli, Malkipuram, Amalapuram and other mandals in the district were badly affected.

District Revenue Officer Ch Sathibabu said 59 villages of 18 mandals were affected by the floods in the district. He said if water level rises further and touches dangerous mark, some more villages are likely to be submerged. He said 76 relief camps have been provided and planning to evacuate 40,000 people but only 16,000 people turned up seeking shelter at rehabilitation centres.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said the government has taken all measures to ensure safe transport and shelter for flood victims. He advised people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places such as rehabilitation centres provided by the government.