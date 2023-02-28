FMD vaccination from March 1 to 31

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that the State government has introduced mobile veterinary vehicles at village-level to provide veterinary services at the doorsteps of the farmers. Along with district Animal Husbandry department officer STG Satya Govind and others, she unveiled the Foot and Mouth Disease (Galikuntu disease) vaccination poster as part of the National Animal Disease Control scheme here on Monday.

The Collector explained that on receiving a phone call from the farmers, veterinary officers would go to their houses in villages and provide medical services to the cattle. She said the Galikuntu vaccination programme is being conducted on a large scale from March 1 to 31 and appealed to the farmers to get their cattle vaccinated. District Animal Husbandry department officer Satya Govind said that there is no treatment for Foot and Mouth disease in cattle and vaccination is the only way to prevent it.



