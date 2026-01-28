Focus on fast-tracking highway, rly works: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to speed up all pending works related to Sri City, LG Company Phase 1 and Phase 2, national highways, railway projects, land acquisition, and construction activities in a planned manner.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector R Govinda Rao conducted a virtual review meeting on Tuesday which focused on land-related pending issues and construction progress of national highway and railway projects in the district. He instructed officials to remove encroachments near the approach bridge connecting Sri City to the national highway.

Venkateswar stressed the need to expedite land acquisition and water resource works linked to LG Company Phase 1 and 2. He also asked for early completion of the Tirupati–Kadapa National Highway works and the Vizag–Chennai Corridor pipeline works.

Reviewing APICC-related projects, he called for faster progress on Dugrajapatnam works and ongoing railway projects at Renigunta, Pudi, and bypass lines.

He also directed officials to accelerate railway works at Gudur, Renigunta, Pakala, Tirupati Town, Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Tirupati–Katpadi, and Arakkonam–Renigunta sections. The Collector emphasised resolving land acquisition issues for six-lane roads, Tirupati bypass, and Renigunta–Chennai road works. He asked RDOs to coordinate with National Highway authorities to complete Sagarmala package works without delays and ensure quality.

The meeting was attended by RDOs of Tirupati, Sullurupeta, and Srikalahasti, APICC officials, Sri City representatives, National Highway project directors, and other officials.