Focus on getting more funds, CM to party MPs

Vijayawada: ChiefMinister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu directed party MPs to leverage Parliament session to secure funds for Andhra Pradesh’s development and complete ongoing projects. He said that MPs should raise critical issues such as MSP for farmers, water-sharing disputes, and industrial growth during the debates.

Addressing the party MPs at his camp office ahead of Parliament monsoon session beginning from July 21, he commended the TDP MPs for their dedication, pointing to their 86.2 per cent attendance in Parliament sessions surpassing the national average of 85 per cent. He also advised them to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements, particularly the success of Operation Sindhoor.

Naidu instructed MPs to actively engage with Union ministers to expedite Central fund allocations. Stressing public outreach, he reminded them to prioritise meeting constituents, given the overwhelming mandate from Andhra Pradesh.

He cautioned against unnecessary controversies and urged them to pressure the Centre to support mango farmers, including reducing GST on mango pulp. Additionally, he called for highlighting the state’s development initiatives in Parliament.

Expressing concern over criminals entering politics, Naidu advised MPs to remain vigilant against such elements and counter the YSRCP’s false propaganda effectively.