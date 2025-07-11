Focus on inter-departmental coordination: Collector

Paderu (ASR District): District collector AS Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 initiative.

He said that Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani will review developmental activities with district officials at the Collectorate on Friday.

The collector chaired a coordination meeting with officials at the Collectorate conference hall on Thursday. He emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination in preparing and implementing the district-level action plan under Vision 2047. Key focus areas to be reviewed by Minister Sandhya Rani include Agriculture, Horticulture, Tourism, Women & Child Welfare, and Poverty Eradication (P4). He added that the minister will later participate in local programmes along with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

The collector further stated that horticulture saplings would be distributed to farmers who have given up ganja cultivation, as part of the state’s rehabilitation initiative. He instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the visit of both ministers.

Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, Sub-Collector Shauryaman Patel, In-charge DRO MVS Lokeswar Rao, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nand, District Horticulture Officer A Ramesh Kumar Rao, District Education Officer P Brahmaji Rao, DWMA PD E Vidyasagar, DRDA PD V Murali, and others attended.