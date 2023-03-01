Focus on medical research, house surgeons told

Many scientists from India received accolades across the globe with their innovations, youngsters now should take inspiration from them and focus on research, said District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.





The District Collector, who participated as a chief guest in a programme on Tuesday, said that after studying medical education for four-and-a-half years, there are certain limitations for the students who turn into house surgeons.





He said they should follow the advice and instructions of senior doctors and make efforts to provide better medical care to the patients coming to the hospital. He also said that every medical student should pay special attention to providing medical care by integrating what has been learned through theory classes in the last four years and what is being learnt now.





The Collector said that what they have learnt as a house surgeon now will go a long way in providing medical care in the coming days. From now on, he said every medical student should set a specific goal and after completing their medical education should work as a doctor to bring a good name to the medical college and the district by working towards providing treatment to the poor.





In the last two years, the doctors at GGH have worked hard to bring a good nameto the district by providing better treatment to Covid patients during the pandemic.





Chakradhar Babu said that many scientists have enhanced India's reputation at the international level through their research talents and there is a need for today's youth to focus on research. "Science is putting aside superstitions among people and making them wise by demonstrating reality. Steps are being taken to set up laboratories in every school and college to promote science. The Central and State governments are taking up innovative measures such as Ayushman Bharat and Nadu-Nedu to improve the standard of education in the public sector," he said.





Funds are being allocated for improving the labs in every junior and degree college and also said that steps are being taken to ensure that more people get admission in science and professional courses. The Collector said that the State government was paying special attention to the necessary infrastructure besides filling up the vacant posts of doctors and medical staff in all government hospitals.





He said that better treatment was being provided to the poor through Aarogyasri. GGH Superintendent Dr Siddha Nayak, EE of APMSIDC Vijayabhaskar, Hospital Development Society Coordinator Sunanda, HODs of various departments, house surgeons and others were present.



