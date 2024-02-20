Focus on solving missing cases: SP

Nellore: SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy has directed the police officials to ensure speedy disposal of suspicious and missing cases related to women in the interest of avoiding unrest among the victims.

He received representations from petitioners during Spandana programme held at Umeshchandra meeting hall here on Monday. The SP said earlier solving various cases of murder, rape, dacoity etc were delayed due to lack of proper technology. But now situation is entirely different after highly sophisticated technology was made available facilitating police to crack down the cases without any hurdles, he added.

The SP said that most of the representations received were cheating of women in the name of love marriages and cyber frauds in the mask of bogus organizations, unauthorised chits, etc.

SP Tirumaleswara Reddy urged people not to fall in the trap of cyber fraudsters as they can steal the money from their bank accounts by adopting various vulnerable methods.

Additional SPs, DSPs, officials from Special Branch, Intelligence and other divisions were present.