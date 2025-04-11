Focus on solving problems of deprived sections: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: TDP Politburo member and MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has appealed the officials to concentrate on finding solutions to the problems of deprived sections in Sarvepalle constituency.

The MLA along with district Collector O Anand and Joint Collector K Karthik discussed problems being faced by the people of his constituency, during a special meeting held here on Thursday.

MLASomireddy revealed that as many as 6,400 representations regarding various problems have been received from the people of the constituency till date. ‘Apart from these, I received 2,582 representations during special Public Grievance Redress System organised in Sarvepalle on Wednesday,’ he informed.

Kotamreddy stated that several Girijans are unable to avail government welfare schemes like pensions, houses, ration etc despite having eligibility for various reasons. He appealed the officials to take steps for immediately providing Aadhar cards to Girijans so that they will be benefited from government welfare schemes.

Stating that most of the petitions he received during PGRS were land related issues, MLA Somireddy urged the Collector to take stringent action against those, who illegally occupied public and private lands in Sarvepalle constituency.

Responding to his plea, Collector Anand directed tahsildars to conduct enquiry over illegal land occupation and initiate action against land grabbers as per Andhra Pradesh Encroachment Act. He ordered the officials to issue Aadhar cards and job cards to Girijans to allot work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

DRO Udaya Baskar Rao, RDO Anusha, ZP CEO Vidya Rama, DMHO Sujatha and others were present.