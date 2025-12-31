‘Nilakanta’ grand pre-release event generates buzz

Former child artiste Master Mahendran, who won hearts with his performances in several Telugu and Tamil blockbuster films, is all set to make a strong mark as a full-fledged hero with Nilakanta. The film is produced by Marlapalli Srinivasulu and Venugopal Deevi under the LS Productions and Global Cinemas banners, and presented by M. Mamatha and M. Rajarajeswari. Rakesh Madhavan makes his directorial debut with this ambitious project.

Starring Neha Pathan, Yashna Muthuluri, and Sneha Ullal as the female leads, Nilakanta is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on January 2 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a lavish pre-release event in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, with young heroes Aadi Saikumar and Akash Jagannath attending as chief guests.

Speaking at the event, several members of the cast and crew expressed confidence in the film’s strong content. The team highlighted that Nilakanta has been shot extensively in real locations with local talent, lending authenticity to the narrative. The film promises a gripping blend of action, love, and emotion, while also delivering a meaningful message on the importance of education.

Director Rakesh Madhavan described the film as the story of a winner, stating that audiences would emotionally connect with the protagonist’s journey. Producers Srinivasulu and Venugopal Deevi praised Mahendran’s dedication, calling him a “single-take hero,” and expressed confidence that the film would resonate widely.

Music director Mark Prashanth revealed that the background score would be a major highlight, while the cast lauded the strong technical values and passionate teamwork behind the project. With positive buzz around its trailer and songs, Nilakanta is being positioned as a promising New Year release that could mark a significant milestone in Mahendran’s career as a leading man.



