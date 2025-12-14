Focus on sports along with studies

Kurnool: District Sports Development Officer Bhoopathi Rao and State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy urged students to consciously choose a sport of interest and pursue excellence through regular practice. They made these remarks after inaugurating district-level Shooting Ball selection trials at Kurnool Stadium on Saturday.

The officials emphasised that balancing academics and sports is crucial for building a confident and successful future. They announced that 44th State-Level Shooting Ball Championships will be held from December 19 to 21 at Kurnool Outdoor Stadium. District players were encouraged to prepare with discipline, dedication, team spirit, and commitment to secure top positions and bring laurels to the district.

The event was attended by representatives from various sports associations, including District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar and Secretary Srinivasulu, District Shooting Ball Association Secretary Eshwar Naidu, and others.

Physical education teachers and coaches also motivated students to actively engage in sports alongside studies.