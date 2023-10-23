Fodder shortage hits Anantapur farmers

Anantapur- Puttaparthi: Livestock in twin districts of Anantapur and Sathyasai is facing a fodder famine due to severe drought conditions. There are an estimated five lakh cows, three lakh buffaloes, 50,000 sheep and nearly 10,000 goats in the combined Anantapur district. Many families found cattle rearing as an alternative to traditional farming. While fodder shortage is one problem, drought conditions in the district have added to their woes.

The previous TDP government had implemented many schemes under which fodder was supplied to cattle farmers at a nominal price. Fodder cultivation was encouraged in vacant government lands along with incentives and buy-back arrangements but all such schemes were scrapped after the current government came to power.

Earlier, 50 kg fodder was sold for Rs 250 but the same is being sold for Rs 1,600 by the private agencies. A tractor of fodder is now costs Rs 8,000. A cattle farmer Ranganna of Raptadu says that he is unable to purchase fodder at market prices. He urged the government to extend incentives for fodder cultivation like in the past.

Animal husbandry department officials say that a large number of farmers are visiting their office and urging for government supply fodder at sibsidised prices.