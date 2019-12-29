Folk artistes enthrall people at Visakha Utsav in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Scores of students and 60 troupes from across North Andhra region showcased their expertise in group dance and an array of folklore featured as a part of the carnival to mark the inaugural function of the much-awaited two-day 'Visakha Utsav – 2019' that commenced on Saturday in the City of Destiny.

Cheering the viewers who came in droves, students from a host of educational institutions pirouetted in unison, wielding props. Artistes from across North Andhra region arrived to entertain the audience with folk art forms such as 'kolatam' and 'Tappetagullu'. Apart from bringing the rich art and culture of North Andhra, some of the presentations also included 'Karra-samu'.

An impressive laser show, presentation of classical dance performances and live concert by pop singer Anudeep formed a part of the day one of the utsav.

Huge crowds turned up to view carnival and Utsav at RK Beach. Terraces at various apartment complexes were filled with residents who came out to watch the carnival live.