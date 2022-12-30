Follow safety measures to prevent accidents: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to identify locations where accidents are frequently occurring and take steps to control them following safety protocols. Addressing a review with the officials at the camp office on Friday, he said accidents were occurring on the national highway in municipalities and towns and asked the officials to analyse the reasons for taking preventive measures like warning boards and speed limit etc.

The Collector said they have not received reports from Kavali and BR Palem municipalities and directed the municipal and police officials to take measures. He sought action against those persons responsible for the accident on Mocharla road in Kandukuru in which five persons lost their lives.

Chakradhar Babu said 340 deaths occurred this year and directed them to implement road safety measures strictly. He asked the staff to complete the works of flyovers at Golagamudi and Bujabuja Nellore on the national highway and suggested to arrange warning boards at colleges and schools close to the busy roads. He instructed the officials to clear encroachments on the road between the flyover at Atmakur Bus Stand and Saibaba Temple for free movement of vehicles.

Chakradhar Babu asked his sub-ordinates to install warning boards at junctions on NH-16 for every 15 km alerting the commuters. He told officials to prepare signal points in all municipalities including Nellore city to regulate traffic.

He asked them to patrol on December 31 midnight in connection with movement of new year revelers for preventing accidents and anti-social activities. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, DTC B Chandar, PD of NHAI Govardhan, DMHO M Penchalaiah, DSP Subhan, officials from police, transport and others were present.