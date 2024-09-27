Follow temple protocols, Jyothula tells Jagan

Rajamahendravaram: Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru suggested that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should submit a declaration of his faith in Sri Venkateswara Swamy before visiting the Tirumala temple. Speaking at a media conference at the Rajahmundry Press Club here, Nehru emphasised that everyone must adhere to rules aimed at maintaining communal harmony in the state.

Expressing concern over the ongoing controversy surrounding the quality of Tirumala laddus, he accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of having political motives behind his visit. Nehru said the announcement of Jagan’s Tirumala trip has already sparked controversy, indicating that the visit might not be purely for spiritual purposes.

Insisting that YSRCP chief must respect temple protocols by submitting a declaration of faith, he asked the political leaders to consider the demands of religious organisations regarding temple visits. If Jagan truly wishes for peace in the state, he should follow these rules, Nehru added.

He criticised YSRCP chief for disregarding temple traditions during his tenure as chief minister and expressed that visiting Tirumala again without proper protocols could lead to further disputes. The MLA remarked that Jagan should not use the visit to provoke religious tensions but rather to atone wrongdoings during his governance.

Furthermore, Nehru highlighted the longstanding tradition that requires visitors of other faiths to declare their faith in the Lord Venkateswara before having darshan. He also questioned Jagan’s scepticism towards SIT appointed by the state government. “They Jagan should clarify on various SITs formed by during YSRCP rule and their findings,” he said.

Regarding the allegations of misconduct against the deity, Nehru said that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan undertook penance, believing that wrongdoing had occurred, and he asserted that Hindus respect all religions.

He criticised the decline in quality of Tirumala prasadams during Jagan’s rule. Nehru said war of words between Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj didn’t have any importance. He stated that the NDA alliance parties governance in the state has provided a renewed sense of trust among the people in just 100 days.