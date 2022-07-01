Food panel suggests increase in rice quota for Agency

Vijayawada(NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission, which met here on Friday with its chairman Chitta Vijay Pratap Reddy in the chair, recommended supply of essential commodities to schools and Anganwadis through MDU vehicles.

The Commission members N Vijay Kumar, G Krishnamma, LB Venkatrao and N Srinivasa Rao were present along with deputy directors of Civil Supplies, deputy controller of Legal Metrology, Tahsildar of Vigilance and Enforcement, additional director of Education department, assistant director of Women development and child welfare, joint director of BC Welfare, assistant food controller of Food Safety and Standards Authority.

The meeting also recommended setting up a buffer godown in agency area to supply commodities like dal and sugar in time to the girijans. It was also suggested increasing the rice to Girijans from five kgs to 10 kgs. The chairman said that the children in Anganwadis who do not eat eggs should be served banana and for the school students who do not eat midday meal could be served eggs and chikki packets.

The food inspector was instructed to check for stale meat in hotels and to prevent use of used edible oil by street food vendors.