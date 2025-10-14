Live
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
- Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials across state
Food poisoning: YSRCP leaders visit victims
Highlights
Guntur: YSRCP leaders visited students undergoing treatment for food poisoning at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday. YSRCP Vijayawada...
Guntur: YSRCP leaders visited students undergoing treatment for food poisoning at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday. YSRCP Vijayawada Parliament in-charge Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Guntur Parliament observer Mahesh, Prathipadu constituency in-charge Balasani Kiran, and state secretary Ghulam Rasool, along with Guntur city president and Guntur East constituency in-charge Sk Noori Fatima, visited the hospital. They enquired with the doctors about the students’ health condition and requested them to ensure the best possible medical care.
Next Story