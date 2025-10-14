  • Menu
Food poisoning: YSRCP leaders visit victims

Guntur: YSRCP leaders visited students undergoing treatment for food poisoning at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday. YSRCP Vijayawada Parliament in-charge Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Guntur Parliament observer Mahesh, Prathipadu constituency in-charge Balasani Kiran, and state secretary Ghulam Rasool, along with Guntur city president and Guntur East constituency in-charge Sk Noori Fatima, visited the hospital. They enquired with the doctors about the students’ health condition and requested them to ensure the best possible medical care.

