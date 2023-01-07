Foolproof arrangements for Group-1 exams tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): East Godavari district revenue officer G Narasimhulu said that 342 examination centres have been set up in the district for conducting Group-1 preliminary examinations on Sunday under the auspices of AP Public Service Commission (APPSC). He said that 7,946 candidates will appear for these exams.

The DRO held a special review meeting with Service Commission officers, Liaison Officers, Chief Superintendents and other officials on conducting APPSC Exams at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Friday. He ordered that strict arrangements should be made to avoid any errors in conducting the examinations. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates must attend the examination centre before 9.45 am and 1.45 pm. They should bring any original government-recognised photo ID along with hall-tickets to the examination centre, he said.

Mobile, Bluetooth, smart watches, and calculators will not be allowed in the examination centre. The sealed cover of the question papers will be opened in front of the candidates. After the examination, the answer sheets should be submitted to the treasury with complete documentation.

APPSC Assistant Secretary K Sarada stated that it is the responsibility of everyone to conduct the examinations in a peaceful environment with strict arrangements without any mass copying.

The Liaison Officers appointed to conduct the exams should monitor the respective exam halls and rooms throughout the exam period. Arrangements should be made for pregnant women, the blind, and the differently abled to write the exams on the ground floor of the building in the examination centre. Steps should be taken to appoint a scribe for BH and OH candidates. Scribes are those who have educational qualifications below Intermediate.

Additional SP GV Rao said that steps are being taken to close xerox and Internet kiosks near the examination centres. Section 144 will be in force.

