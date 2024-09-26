Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri

Tirupati : In anticipation of large crowds for Poleramma Talli Jatara, a popular festival in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, extensive security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and peaceful experience of devotees. The police department has deployed 1,245 personnel to provide security, supported by a vast surveillance system involving 104 CCTV cameras, metal detectors and multi-level security checks at temple entrances.

The Jatara will be held on Thursday in which Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh will present silk clothes to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government. The Jatara is considered as a State festival.

Venkatagiri town has been placed under close surveillance with 104 CCTV cameras, and a control room has been set up to monitor activity around the clock. Police officials are conducting regular inspections of the temple premises and queue lines, ensuring that crowd control measures are effective and orderly.

Traffic diversions have been set up in key areas around the temple to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. Parking zones have been designated and devotees are requested to park in the specified areas and cooperate with traffic officials. The police are urging the public to avoid bringing valuable items and to follow the instructions provided by security personnel.

As part of the security protocol, known offenders involved in petty crimes such as pickpocketing and chain snatching have been taken into custody ahead of the festival. Crime police will remain vigilant during the event and the public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities immediately.

The main event of the festival, the goddess’s ceremonial procession, will take place on Wednesday night, followed by the ritual known as ‘Chempa Narakudu’ on Thursday. A massive influx of devotees is expected and the police are on high alert to ensure that the event proceeds without incident. Special task forces have been deployed at key locations to prevent stampedes and other untoward incidents.



Tirupati District Superintendent of Police, L Subba Rayudu briefed the officers on duty about their responsibilities and emphasised the need for seamless coordination with other departments to ensure the success of the festival. Along with senior officials, he inspected the security arrangements, including entry and exit points and traffic management areas making necessary recommendations to ensure smooth operations.

