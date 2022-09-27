Foolproof security made for Dasara celebrations, says CP Kanthi Rana Tata

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata stated that security has been strengthened in the city to monitor Dasara celebrations and about 5,000 police personnel were engaged in bandobust.

The Police Commissioner observed the arrangements atop Indrakeeladri and the temple premises along with DCPs Vishal Gunny, Mary Prashanthi and Kolli Srinivasarao and ACP K Hanumantharao on Monday. Addressing the media, the Police Commissioner said that they are taking all necessary actions for the smooth conduct of Dasara celebrations by coordinating with revenue, municipality, endowments and other departments. He said special crime teams were deployed to contain thefts and chain snatchings.

Kanthi Rana informed that the department has installed 250 CCTV cameras at important places in the city and also arranged drone cameras to observe and monitor situation every minute.

He said that they put a special vigil against the criminals and riotous mobs' movements. The CP further stated that the police department arranged vast parking facilities at Padmavathi ghat, near Rajivgandhi park, Irrigation parking ea,

KR Market Cellar, TTD Parking area, Punnami ghat and other places. The CP appealed to the public to dial 100 if they find any untoward incidents.