Football tourney inaugurated
‘AllIndia Sainik Schools Intra Group F Football Tournament 2025-26,’ aimed at selecting the best teams to represent the zone in the All-India Sainik Schools Football Tournament 2025
Korukonda (Korukonda): ‘AllIndia Sainik Schools Intra Group F Football Tournament 2025-26,’ aimed at selecting the best teams to represent the zone in the All-India Sainik Schools Football Tournament 2025, commenced at Sainik School Korukonda. Nearly 200 cadets from Sainik School Ambikapur, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, Sainik School Sambalpur, and the host school, Sainik School Korukonda.
Principal, Group Captain SS Shastri emphasised the primary objective of the gathering: to cultivate a profound sense of oneness among the cadets of the esteemed Sainik Schools. He highlighted the event as an endeavour to forge unbreakable bonds of friendship and mutual respect, transcending regional and state boundaries, he further added.
Vice Principal Wing Commander Kiran V and Administrative Officer Sqn Ldr Athul John Thomas others have attended the programme.