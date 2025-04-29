  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Football tourney inaugurated

Football tourney inaugurated
x
Highlights

‘AllIndia Sainik Schools Intra Group F Football Tournament 2025-26,’ aimed at selecting the best teams to represent the zone in the All-India Sainik Schools Football Tournament 2025

Korukonda (Korukonda): ‘AllIndia Sainik Schools Intra Group F Football Tournament 2025-26,’ aimed at selecting the best teams to represent the zone in the All-India Sainik Schools Football Tournament 2025, commenced at Sainik School Korukonda. Nearly 200 cadets from Sainik School Ambikapur, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, Sainik School Sambalpur, and the host school, Sainik School Korukonda.

Principal, Group Captain SS Shastri emphasised the primary objective of the gathering: to cultivate a profound sense of oneness among the cadets of the esteemed Sainik Schools. He highlighted the event as an endeavour to forge unbreakable bonds of friendship and mutual respect, transcending regional and state boundaries, he further added.

Vice Principal Wing Commander Kiran V and Administrative Officer Sqn Ldr Athul John Thomas others have attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick