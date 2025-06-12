Forest clearance for 11 roads

Parvathipuram: Forest clearances have been approved for the construction of 11 new roads in Parvathipuram district, aimed at improving connectivity to remote tribal areas. This decision was made during a District Level Committee (DLC) meeting held virtually on Wednesday, chaired by district collector A Shyam Prasad.

The roads that received clearance include: - 820 meters from Sandiguda to Kagumanuguda in Kurupam Mandal - 820 meters from Kagumanuguda to Salidangu - 1,320 meters from Poddeesa to Salamanuguda - 1,300 meters from Salamanuguda to Chaparayiguda - 815 meters from Damuguda to Chinnantujola - 733 meters from Mantikonda to Damuguda - 1,140 meters from J. Pulupatti to Y. Puliputti - 1,120 meters from Jajaraguda to J. Pulupatti - 1,208 meters from Tithiri to Dommidi - 1,034 meters from Dommidi to Galimanuguda - 1,197 meters from Tithiri to Gunuguda.