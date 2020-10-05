Forest Conservation Officer N Nageswara Rao says Everyone should take responsibility of protecting wildlife

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Circle Forest Conservation Officer N Nageswara Rao said that everyone has a responsibility to protect the nature that gives us shelter and the other creatures that live with us.



Nageswara Rao unveiled the Wildlife Week wall poster designed by the wildlife department at his office here on Saturday. He said that Wildlife Week was conceptualised in 1952 with the overall goal of increasing awareness to serve the long-term goal of safeguarding the lives of wildlife through critical action. He said that the government established an Indian Board of Wildlife which works to improve awareness towards the preservation of wildlife.

He said that Article 51A (G) of the Constitution of India states that wildlife conservation is the primary duty of every Indian. He said the forest department was conducting various awareness programmes during the wildlife week in East and West Godavari and Krishna districts under Rajahmundry circle.

DFO C Selvam, Forest Academy deputy director MV Prasadarao, FRO Sunil Kumar, FSO Aswin Kumar and others were present on the occasion.